HOMELESS | 6/10/26

A powerful new documentary is shining a spotlight on one of the nation's most pressing social issues. Filmed in Las Vegas, HOMELESS explores the challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness while examining the broader factors that contribute to the crisis in communities across America. Through personal stories and thoughtful perspectives, the film aims to encourage understanding and meaningful dialogue.

Director and producer Valerio Zanoli brings attention to the human experiences often overlooked in conversations about homelessness. The documentary seeks to challenge common misconceptions while highlighting the importance of compassion, awareness, and community engagement. By focusing on real people and real stories, <i>HOMELESS</i> offers viewers an opportunity to better understand a complex issue affecting cities throughout the country.