HomeAid Southern Nevada | 10/3/25

HomeAid Southern Nevada is going all in to fight homelessness—one chip at a time. On Friday, October 3rd, the nonprofit will host its first annual poker tournament, bringing the community together in true Las Vegas style. Guests can enjoy a night at the tables complete with food, drinks, and camaraderie, all while raising critical funds for HomeAid’s mission. The organization works to provide housing, resources, and education to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness rebuild their lives. Every hand played supports construction projects, community engagement, and programs that create a pathway to stability and hope.