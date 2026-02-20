Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Home Instead | 2/20/26

In honor of National Caregivers Day, Home Instead experts discuss the rising demand for home care and how families can find trusted support.
Honoring caregivers and the growing need for compassionate home care
With the U.S. expected to have more adults over 65 than children by 2034, the demand for trusted, compassionate home care is rapidly accelerating. In honor of National Caregivers Day, we’re joined by Home Instead Gerontologist and Caregiving Advocate Dr. Lakelyn Eichenberger and Care Pro Maureen Walsh to spotlight the people behind caregiving.

Caregiving can be deeply meaningful, but it also comes with emotional and logistical challenges. Home Instead has a long history of recognizing professional caregivers and empowering families with education and resources.

This segment is paid for by Home Instead

