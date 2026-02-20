Home Instead | 2/20/26

With the U.S. expected to have more adults over 65 than children by 2034, the demand for trusted, compassionate home care is rapidly accelerating. In honor of National Caregivers Day, we’re joined by Home Instead Gerontologist and Caregiving Advocate Dr. Lakelyn Eichenberger and Care Pro Maureen Walsh to spotlight the people behind caregiving.

Caregiving can be deeply meaningful, but it also comes with emotional and logistical challenges. Home Instead has a long history of recognizing professional caregivers and empowering families with education and resources.

This segment is paid for by Home Instead