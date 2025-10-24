Holsteins Shakes & Buns | 10/24/25

Holsteins Shakes & Buns has unveiled its brand-new brunch menu, available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., alongside its popular lineup of burgers and Bam-Boozled shakes. Executive Chef Robert Garcia and Founder Billy Richardson highlight menu items that range from indulgent sweet treats to savory plates, paired with refreshing brunch cocktails for a complete weekend experience. This expansion reflects Holsteins’ continued growth and innovation since reopening in the Arts District in May, offering guests an elevated brunch experience that complements their signature offerings. Whether it’s a leisurely weekend meal or a gathering with friends, Holsteins’ brunch menu promises flavors that satisfy every craving.