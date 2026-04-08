High Tea in the Sky | 4/8/26

High Tea in the Sky is back at Legacy Club, offering a one-of-a-kind springtime experience 60 floors above downtown Las Vegas. Hosted at Circa Resort & Casino, the rooftop transforms into a garden-inspired escape with florals, live music, and panoramic city views.

Guests can explore interactive “Select & Sip” stations with a variety of tea blends, plus tea-inspired cocktails and champagne. The menu features gourmet brunch bites like cucumber sandwiches, avocado toast crostini, cream puffs, and raspberry Nutella swirl pound cake. Each ticket includes tastings and a take-home teacup and saucer. The event takes place Saturday, April 11 from 1 to 4 p.m., and guests 21+ can use code CIRCA20 for 20% off tickets.

