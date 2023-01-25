High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation | 1/25/23

Las Vegas High Rollers Wheelchair Rugby, Southern Nevada’s only nationally ranked quadriplegic rugby team, is wheeling in the new year with its first home tournament of 2023, “Vegas Vengeance.” The High Rollers will host and compete against nationally ranked teams in a head-to-head weekend-long competition, starting Friday, Jan. 27 with the championship taking place on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:42:42-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.