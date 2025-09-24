High Hopes: A Memoir | 9/24/25

At 60, Anne Abel was facing unemployment, depression, and uncertainty when she made an unlikely choice—follow Bruce Springsteen’s tour through Australia. Though she disliked traveling and being alone, the journey became a turning point that transformed her life. What started as desperation evolved into an inspiring story of healing, growth, and self-discovery.

In her new memoir High Hopes, Abel opens up about how music, travel, and storytelling gave her purpose and structure when she needed it most. Today, at 71, she has reinvented herself as a social media influencer with nearly 800,000 followers. Her message is clear: it’s never too late to change, heal, and find your voice. High Hopes arrives on September 23, 2025—Springsteen’s 76th birthday.

This segment was paid for by High Hopes: A Memoir