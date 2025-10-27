Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henderson Trunk-or-Treat | 10/27/25

Local businesses in Henderson are teaming up for a massive Halloween celebration at 693 North Valle Verde Drive on Wednesday, October 30 from 4 PM to 8 PM — a night full of candy, contests, and community fun!
Henderson Trunk-or-Treat Community Event
The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in Henderson, as Pinto Muay Thai joins forces with neighboring businesses like Good Habits Barbershop, Play It Again Sports, Doggy Dojo, Paw Palace, and Color Creates for an unforgettable Trunk-or-Treat celebration! Families can enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, a live DJ, balloon artists, a photo booth, and costume and trunk-decorating contests with prizes for the best of the night. There’s even live magic from Tyler the Wizard, making it a night to remember for kids and adults alike. It’s a fun, free, and safe way to celebrate the spooky season while supporting local small businesses and connecting with the Henderson community.

