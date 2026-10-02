Henderson Silver Knights | 10/2/26

It's almost time to drop the puck on another season of Henderson Silver Knights hockey! Team broadcaster Brian McCormack and Senior Marketing Manager Abby Gaughan joined us to preview the regular-season opener against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, October 3, at Lee's Family Forum.

Fans can get the celebration started before the game at Opening Knight Fan Fest, then head inside for the action and special giveaways during the weekend's contests. Brian shares what to expect from the team this season, while Abby gives us a look at the festivities planned for fans. Can't make it to the arena? Catch the season opener on our sister station, The Spot Vegas 34!

