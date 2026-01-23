Henderson Silver Knights | 1/23/26

The Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate Las Vegas Thunder Night on Saturday, January 24, honoring one of the city’s original professional hockey teams. Broadcaster Brian McCormack and Las Vegas Thunder alumnus Gordie Mark join the show to talk about the special game and what the Thunder meant to the local sports scene.

Fans can expect throwback vibes, nostalgia, and a night that connects today’s Silver Knights with Vegas hockey history. McCormack and Mark also reflect on the Thunder’s legacy, the growth of hockey in Las Vegas, and what this tribute night means for longtime fans and a new generation of supporters.