Morning Blend Actions Facebook Tweet Email Henderson Animal Control| Best Mattress | 11/9/23 Prev Next Buddy is a Labrador/Shepherd mix available for adoption through Animal Control for City of Henderson as this week's "Pick of the Litter." #PaidForContent Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 09, 2023 and last updated 2023-11-09 20:39:24-05 In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Buddy!This segment is paid for by Best Mattress Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo