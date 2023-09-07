Helping Hands of Vegas Valley | 9/7/23

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley is hosting the 8th Annual Swing Fore Seniors Charity Golf Tournament.

This is an effort to raise both awareness and funds to improve the quality of life for our seniors and their families through programs and services at no-cost.

HHOVV is a nonprofit organization providing pantry, respite care, minor home repair, transportation and nutrition services.

Marcia Blake, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley executive director, joined us to share everything you need to know about this upcoming event.

This segment is paid for by Helping Hands of Vegas Valley