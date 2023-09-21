Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley | 9/21/23

There's a fun charity golf tournament coming up to improve the quality of life for seniors and their families. #PaidForContent
Posted at 3:07 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 18:07:57-04

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley is hosting the 8th Annual Swing Fore Seniors Charity Golf Tournament.

This is an effort to raise both awareness and funds to improve the quality of life for our seniors and their families through programs and services at no-cost.

HHOVV is a nonprofit organization providing pantry, respite care, minor home repair, transportation and nutrition services.

Marcia Blake, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley executive director, joined us to share everything you need to know about this upcoming event.

This segment is paid for by Helping Hands of Vegas Valley

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo