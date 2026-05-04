Helldorado Days Parade | 5/4/26

Las Vegas is gearing up for one of its most iconic traditions as the Helldorado Days Parade returns on Saturday, May 9. Mayor Shelley Berkley is helping lead the celebration, inviting the community to experience a lively event rooted in the city’s rich Western heritage.

The parade brings together colorful floats, marching bands, and performers, creating a family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates the spirit and history of Las Vegas. With deep roots dating back decades, Helldorado Days continues to be a can’t-miss event for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re lining the streets or joining in the festivities, it’s a fun and festive way to connect with the city’s past while enjoying a vibrant day downtown.

This segment is paid for by the City of Las Vegas