Heidari Law Group | 1/19/24

Join attorney Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of Heidari Law Group, as he provides essential guidance on how to handle severe burns caused by hot beverages when ordering through drive-thru restaurants.#PaidForContent
Accidents involving severe burns from hot beverages are unfortunately common, with millions of people seeking treatment each year.

Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari, the owner of Heidari Law Group, specializes in helping individuals who have experienced such incidents. He offers advice on what steps to take if you've suffered a burn injury due to a hot beverage while ordering at a drive-thru, addressing both the immediate aftermath and the legal considerations that may arise.

This segment is paid for by Heidari Law Group

