Hedary’s Mediterranean | 4/29/26

A longtime family tradition has arrived in Las Vegas as Hedary’s Mediterranean opens its doors inside The Gramercy. With roots dating back to 1960, the restaurant brings generations of authentic recipes and classic Mediterranean comfort food to a whole new audience.

Guests can explore a menu packed with bold flavors, from falafel appetizers and freshly made pita to hearty kabob plates. Popular dishes include Hedary’s Fries, the Shawarma Bowl, Fattoush Salad, and the Lamb Gyro, making it a perfect spot for both lunch and dinner.

