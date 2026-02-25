Health Plan of Nevada | 2/25/26

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only childhood cancer and rare disease treatment center, has unveiled a new “Under the Sea” themed patient exam room designed to bring comfort and joy to young patients. The immersive space features deep blue walls filled with vibrant underwater scenes, including fish, sharks, coral plants, and even a treasure chest. This was made possible through a generous donation from Health Plan of Nevada, a UnitedHealthcare company. Leaders say the goal is to ease anxiety, provide psychological benefits through play and distraction, and create a brighter, more welcoming environment for families facing serious medical challenges.

This segment is paid for by Health Plan of Nevada, a United Healthcare Company