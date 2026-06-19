Hayworth Steakhouse | 6/19/26

Steak lovers got a masterclass on Morning Blend as Chef Alex Reznik of Hayworth Steakhouse in Henderson fired up the grill and showed viewers how to cook a variety of steak cuts at home with confidence. From selecting the right cut to understanding temperatures and resting times, Chef Reznik shared simple techniques that can help elevate any backyard grilling experience. Whether it’s ribeye, filet, or New York strip, his advice gave home cooks the tools to achieve steakhouse-quality results.

Hayworth, Chef Reznik’s newest Henderson restaurant, has quickly made a name for itself with its elevated take on the classic American steakhouse, blending bold flavors with modern technique and personal culinary influences. Known for his appearances on Top Chef and Beat Bobby Flay, Reznik brought his expertise straight to the Morning Blend grill, offering practical tips and insider tricks just in time for summer grilling season. For anyone looking to step up their home cooking game, this segment served up plenty of inspiration.