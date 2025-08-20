Havana 1957 | 8/20/25

National Cuban Sandwich Day is the perfect excuse to indulge, and Havana 1957 in Las Vegas is bringing the heat with a celebration full of flavor, music, and authentic Cuban vibes. On August 23rd only, guests can enjoy the ultimate pairing: a refreshing Havana mojito alongside a classic Cuban sandwich for just $30.

Chef Michael Torres and General Manager Dayami Rivera joined us to share why Havana 1957 is the go-to spot for authentic Cuban cuisine. From Ropa Vieja and Pollo Havana to ceviche and the Cuban Combo, every dish is packed with the true taste of Havana. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, or late-night fun, Havana 1957 offers a celebration of Cuban culture in every bite and sip.

