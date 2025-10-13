Haunted Harmony Mysteries | 10/13/25

Beloved music teacher Gethsemane Brown, played by Tamera Mowry-Housley, is back in Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Buried at C, taking on a case that hits close to home. When her brother Jackson is implicated in the murder of local troublemaker Ray, Gethsemane teams up with her spirited partner Eamon and the ghostly Captain Mac to uncover the truth.

Jessica chatted with Tamera along with co-stars Marco Grazzini and Adam Fergus as the trio bring charm and suspense to the story, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fans can tune in the Hallmark channel to experience a mix of mystery, romance, and supernatural twists that make this latest installment unmissable.

