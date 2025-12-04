Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Hasbro | 12/4/25

Toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner breaks down this year’s hottest holiday picks — from imaginative play sets to fashion-forward favorites and the cutest pocket-sized pets perfect for any wish list. #PaidForContent
Let’s Talk Toys!
Posted

The holiday countdown is officially on, and toy expert Elizabeth Werner is here to highlight the season’s most in-demand gifts. For animal lovers, she showcases adorable Pocket Pets, that make perfect stocking stuffers for kids of all ages. Imaginative play takes center stage too, with on-trend picks like Peppa Pig’s house and high-energy BEYBLADE battle sets bringing creativity and excitement to holiday gift giving.

Fashion-forward fun is also making waves this year as Elizabeth demos the brand-new, highly coveted designer PLAY-DOH fashion show playset, a top pick for budding creators and style fans. 

This segment is paid for by Hasbro

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo