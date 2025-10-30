Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking | 10/30/25

Harry Potter fans, get ready! Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – Chapter Two brings a new wave of competitors and even more magical culinary challenges. Returning hosts James and Oliver Phelps, known as Fred and George Weasley, charm viewers with humor and behind-the-scenes stories, while judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef bring their expert culinary eyes to each enchanted creation.

Throughout the six-episode season, special guests Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad, and Devon Murray join the judges to evaluate competitors’ magical showpieces, sharing anecdotes and adding even more Hogwarts spirit. From whimsical desserts to intricate edible artistry, the series blends storytelling and creativity for fans of all ages.

