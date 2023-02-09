HandCrafted Skincare | 2/9/23

HandCraft Skincare is helping spread the love this Valentine's Day through gift sets offering scents of champagne, pinot noir, lavender, and more. Its products are cruelty-free, natural and never include phthalates, parabens, palm oil, SLS, and animal fats like lard and tallow. They specialize in unique handcrafted soaps, ranging from natural and vegan to artisan products, which are all handcrafted locally with love!