Halloween Maze Las Vegas | 10/28/25

We visited Nathan Harris, Owner Operator, and Tim Cychulski, Director of Operations, to talk and experience the Halloween Maze — Las Vegas’ most immersive and talked-about haunted attraction that’s redefining what it means to be scared.
Beyond Fear: The Haunted House Everyone in Las Vegas Is Talking About
Elliott went to Halloween Maze to try and get scared out of his wits, and this year’s experience did not disappoint. Halloween Maze is celebrating five years of screams with a haunted adventure that lets guests choose their own level of fear. Whether you grab a TouchPass for full-on interaction or a NoBooPass for a scare-free adventure, there’s something for everyone — from horror lovers to families with young thrill-seekers. With jaw-dropping sets, movie-level effects, and new holiday events planned throughout the year, this haunted maze promises a frightfully fun time for all. Don’t miss the haunted attraction that’s terrifying Las Vegas in the best possible way!

