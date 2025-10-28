Halloween Maze Las Vegas | 10/28/25

Elliott went to Halloween Maze to try and get scared out of his wits, and this year’s experience did not disappoint. Halloween Maze is celebrating five years of screams with a haunted adventure that lets guests choose their own level of fear. Whether you grab a TouchPass for full-on interaction or a NoBooPass for a scare-free adventure, there’s something for everyone — from horror lovers to families with young thrill-seekers. With jaw-dropping sets, movie-level effects, and new holiday events planned throughout the year, this haunted maze promises a frightfully fun time for all. Don’t miss the haunted attraction that’s terrifying Las Vegas in the best possible way!
