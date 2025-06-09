Habitat For Humanity | 6/9/25

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas is the featured nonprofit for the 13 Connects “Make It Home” campaign, a crucial effort to address Nevada’s growing housing crisis. With average incomes failing to keep pace with rising living costs, the organization reports record numbers of people reaching out for support.

Through programs like the Financial Peace Project, A Brush with Kindness, and their Homeownership Program, HFHLV offers a path forward for families working to get back on their feet. The campaign encourages both monetary donations and item drop-offs to the HFHLV ReStore, located at 4580 W. Sahara Ave.

ReStore shoppers can discover furniture and appliances at unbeatable prices while supporting the mission. Volunteers are also welcome in various roles—from construction to administrative support. In partnership with 13 Connects, Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union, this campaign is building more than homes—it’s building hope.