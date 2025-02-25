Watch Now
Habitat for Humanity | 2/25/25

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas is offering free financial literacy classes to Clark County residents through its Financial Peace Project.

Executive Director Angela Phillips leads this initiative to help individuals and families gain financial stability and confidence.

These classes provide essential tools for budgeting, saving, and making informed financial decisions.
By equipping residents with knowledge, Habitat for Humanity aims to strengthen the community and empower individuals toward long-term financial success.

