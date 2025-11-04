Habitat for Humanity | 11/4/25

For four decades, President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter helped build more than 4,000 homes through the Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity. Though the Carters are no longer with us, their mission to ensure safe, affordable housing lives on. This year, volunteers and community partners have gathered in Austin, Texas, to carry that legacy forward.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford says the annual build is about more than construction — it’s a moment to inspire others to take action and be part of something bigger. Travis County Judge Andy Brown shared that more than 200 local volunteers showed up, united by a commitment to help families who otherwise couldn’t afford a place to live.

This segment is paid for by Habitat for Humanity