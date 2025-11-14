Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
H&R Block, Mattel, SEGA | 11/14/25

Lifestyle Expert and mom Evette Rios shares smart strategies to jump-start holiday shopping—saving time, money, and stress with trending gifts and budget-friendly tips. #PaidForContent
Holiday Gift Guide: Stress-Free Shopping Starts Now
Holiday shopping can feel overwhelming, but Lifestyle Expert Evette Rios is here with a guide to help families get ahead of the rush. Evette shares simple strategies to stay on budget, avoid last-minute panic, and find gifts early—so families can enjoy the season instead of scrambling through it. She highlights playful, kid-approved gift ideas and reveals one of the hottest video games of the year, making it easy to cross names off the list fast.

This segment is paid for by H&R Block, Mattel, SEGA

