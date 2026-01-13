Guerrilla Pizza | 1/13/26

Guerrilla Pizza is joining us to celebrate National Pizza Week, and they’re bringing some serious flavor with them. Known for their crave-worthy Detroit-style pizza, the thick, crispy crust and bold toppings have helped make Guerrilla Pizza a standout for pizza lovers who want something a little different.

Owner Robby Cunningham stops by to talk about what makes their Detroit-style approach special and why their famous wings have become just as popular as the pizza. It’s a delicious way to celebrate National Pizza Week while spotlighting a local spot that knows how to do comfort food right.