Guerrilla Pizza | 1/13/26

National Pizza Week just got a whole lot tastier with a local favorite stopping by the show. Guerrilla Pizza is celebrating the occasion by serving up its signature Detroit-style pies and fan-favorite wings.
Detroit-Style Pizza Takes Center Stage for National Pizza Week
Guerrilla Pizza is joining us to celebrate National Pizza Week, and they’re bringing some serious flavor with them. Known for their crave-worthy Detroit-style pizza, the thick, crispy crust and bold toppings have helped make Guerrilla Pizza a standout for pizza lovers who want something a little different.

Owner Robby Cunningham stops by to talk about what makes their Detroit-style approach special and why their famous wings have become just as popular as the pizza. It’s a delicious way to celebrate National Pizza Week while spotlighting a local spot that knows how to do comfort food right.

