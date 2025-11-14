Guerdy Abraira | 11/14/25

You watched her bravely shave her head and walk into chemotherapy, facing breast cancer with grace, grit, and honesty. But Guerdy Abraira’s story goes far beyond reality TV.

In From Trauma to Trophies, she shares her cross-continental journey from Port-au-Prince to Paris to Miami — a story of cultural shifts, emotional resilience, and relentless reinvention. From being named one of Vogue’s Top Wedding Planners to redefining what strength looks like on and off camera, Guerdy invites readers to see behind the glamour. Her memoir isn’t just about survival — it’s a call to transform your own struggles into triumphs.