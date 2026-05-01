GSK | 5/1/26

Gen X may have grown up through cassette tapes, dial-up internet, and VHS, but one thing many carried forward is the virus that causes shingles. Once someone has had chickenpox, the virus can remain dormant in the body for decades before reactivating as shingles. Health experts note that about one in three people will develop shingles in their lifetime.

The risk of shingles increases significantly after age 50 as the immune system naturally weakens over time. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease may also raise the likelihood of developing the condition. Dr. Leonard Friedland of GSK Vaccines and pharmacist Dr. Iveliss Rivas of Albertsons encourages adults 50 and older to speak with their local pharmacist about their individual risk and prevention options.

This segment is paid for by GSK