GSK | 10/2/26

RSV isn't just a childhood illness. This common, contagious respiratory virus can cause serious complications in older adults and people living with certain chronic health conditions. In recognition of October's RSV Awareness Month, Dr. Candice Robinson of GSK and a participating retail pharmacist join us to discuss the symptoms of RSV, who's at increased risk and why prevention is especially important as respiratory virus season approaches.

They also explain current CDC vaccination recommendations, including a single dose of an RSV vaccine for all adults 75 and older and adults ages 50 to 74 who have certain risk factors. Viewers will learn how their local pharmacist can help them understand their risk, explore vaccination options and take steps to protect their respiratory health this fall.

This segment is paid for by GSK