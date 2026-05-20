Grownsy | 05/20/26

Las Vegas Morning Blend headed to the floor of the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay to catch up with Grownsy and learn about the company’s exciting next chapter. Strategic Communications Director Jordan Lux shared details on the brand’s new “Space to Grow” philosophy, focused on helping families simplify parenting while supporting child development. Jordan also walked viewers through several standout products designed to make everyday routines easier for parents and caregivers. From feeding essentials to smart baby gear, Grownsy showcased innovative features, practical designs, and thoughtful solutions aimed at growing families. The expo gave attendees a firsthand look at how the brand is evolving for 2026 and beyond.

This segment is paid for by Grownsy