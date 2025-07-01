Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Growing Minds Preschool & Academy | 7/1/25

Growing Minds Preschool &amp; Academy is bringing a fresh, future-focused approach to early childhood education—and their summer camp kicks off today!
New School, Bright Futures: Growing Minds Opens in Vegas
Posted

A brand new school is opening its doors in Las Vegas this fall—Growing Minds Preschool & Academy! Designed to prepare kids for success from the start, the school takes a unique and enriching approach to early learning.

Leading the way are Cindy Capaci, Head of Schools, and Debbie Kaye, Preschool Director—joined by founder Adam Feierstein. They’re here to share what makes Growing Minds so special, and how families can get involved right now. Their summer camp program kicks off today, offering fun, structure, and learning all summer long!

Whether you're looking for top-tier preschool education or an engaging camp experience, Growing Minds is ready to welcome your little ones. 

This segment is paid for by Growing Minds Preschool & Academy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo