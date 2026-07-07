Griffin Buch | 7/7/26

Summer fun can add up fast, especially with kids out of school, backyard cookouts, and family travel all packed into the season. Prime Savings Expert Griffin Buch joins us to share how families can save money while still making the most of summer.

From groceries and entertaining essentials to fast delivery options, Amazon Prime offers ways to cut costs and simplify summer shopping. Griffin highlights how Prime members can take advantage of free same-day delivery on qualifying orders, along with savings through Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

For families looking to keep summer spending in check, these tips can help make the season more affordable without sacrificing the fun.

This segment is paid for by Amazon