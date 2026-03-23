Green Goddess Public Publications | 3/23/26

Food trends are constantly evolving, and Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila is breaking down what’s hot right now—from smarter portions to bold new flavors. One standout? Half loaves from Lewis Bake Shop, offering all the freshness of full-sized bread in a more practical, waste-free option for everyday life.

Hydration is also having a major moment, with Coaqua Coconut Water delivering a nutrient-packed, refreshing boost. Meanwhile, adventurous eaters are embracing the pickle craze, with snacks like dill pickle macadamia nuts bringing a tangy twist. And for a truly unique experience in Las Vegas, The Conrad Complete is redefining luxury with the Strip’s first all-inclusive-style dining and hospitality offering.

This segment is paid for by Green Goddess Public Relations