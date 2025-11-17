Green Goddess PR | 11/17/25

As the holidays approach, Chef Cindi Avila is here to help make your fall hosting effortless and delicious.

She loves starting the season with a cozy brunch, featuring SunButter, a plant-based, vegan, and nut-free spread perfect for guests with dietary restrictions. Pumpkin fans will love Noosa’s Pumpkin Yoghurt and Sugar Bowl Bakery’s Pumpkin Spice Madeleines — a seasonal pairing that captures the taste of autumn. For a protein-packed twist, try LiveComplete Protein Pancake Mix blended with canned pumpkin for a fall-ready stack. And to toast the season in style, Kuleana Rum Works brings the perfect spirit for crafting rich, warming cocktails your guests will love.

This segment is paid for by Green Goddess PR