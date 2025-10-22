Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Green Goddess PR | 10/22/25

Natural foods chef Cindi Avila shares the latest in food and drink this fall, from protein-packed bars to indulgent treats and exclusive dining experiences in Las Vegas.
Fall Food and Beverage Trends
Posted

This fall, Chef Cindi Avila is highlighting some of the hottest trends in the world of food and beverages. From Prima Ancestral Protein Bars with 16 grams of protein to todo, the first GLP-1 boosting protein and fiber shake, there’s something for everyone looking to eat well. Sweeten seasonal gatherings with unique flavors from ILoveIceCreamCakes.com, perfect for dessert lovers. And for a true Vegas experience, dining at Caesars Entertainment is a must, with exclusive perks for Nevada residents, including special menus and convenient parking. Stay in the know and make this fall delicious with these top food and beverage picks.

This segment was paid for by Green Goddess PR

