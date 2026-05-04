Green Goddess | 5/4/26

Mother's Day season is here, and it’s the perfect excuse to refresh your table with lighter, better-for-you favorites that don’t sacrifice flavor. Natural foods chef Cindi Avila highlights simple ways to elevate your spread, starting with versatile staples like Lewis Bake Shop Half Loaves—perfect for everything from avocado toast to French toast bites.

For a protein-packed twist, Catalina Crunch brings crunch and flavor with its granola, cereal, and snack mixes, while JiMMYBAR! adds a functional boost with creatine-infused protein bars that fit right into a busy lifestyle. Whether you’re hosting friends or keeping it casual at home, these easy additions help you build a brunch that feels fresh, fun, and satisfying all season long.

This segment is paid for by Green Goddess PR