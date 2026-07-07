Greater Youth Sports Association | 7/7/26

Las Vegas youth will have the opportunity to learn from the pros at a free International Basketball Camp hosted by the Greater Youth Sports Association.

Tywanna Smith, co-founder of the Athletes Abroad Summit, and Executive Director Devonte Woodson joined us to share how the camp is giving local kids access to elite coaching, with lunch and a camp shirt included at no cost.

The camp is part of the Athletes Abroad Summit, taking place July 8th and 9th at the Bellagio, which brings together international athletes, coaches, and industry leaders to explore global opportunities in sports.

By connecting world-class talent with local youth, the summit aims to inspire the next generation both on and off the court.