Get ready for a night where fashion meets a meaningful cause! Grant a Gift Autism Foundation hosts its 16th Annual Grant a Gift Gala on Thursday, October 22, at Allegiant Stadium.

This year’s “Patterns & Prints” theme celebrates individuality, diversity and the potential of the neurodivergent community, with guests encouraged to embrace bold designs, vibrant colors and unique patterns.

The evening also marks the 10th anniversary of the Ackerman Center, which provides essential services, resources and support for individuals and families living with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions across Southern Nevada. Expect an evening of entertainment, dining and fundraising, all supporting the foundation’s mission. Emily Murnane-Hayes, chief marketing officer, joins us with a preview of the gala and fashion inspiration for guests.

