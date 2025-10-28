Govee | 10/28/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10/28/25

DIY expert Lynn Lilly stops by to share how to make your home the ultimate Halloween showstopper — with spooky décor and brilliant lighting tricks from Govee!
Light Up Halloween With Govee
Posted

Halloween is right around the corner — and if you want your house to be the one everyone’s talking about, Lynn Lilly has a lighting trick that’s all treat. This season, it’s all about creating a hauntingly fun atmosphere with décor and smart lighting from Govee. From glowing pumpkins and flickering lanterns to color-changing lights that dance to the beat of your favorite spooky soundtrack, Govee’s innovative products make it easy to transform your home into a Halloween masterpiece. Whether you’re hosting a party or just welcoming trick-or-treaters, these customizable lights will take your décor from ordinary to otherworldly in seconds.

This segment was paid for by Govee

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

