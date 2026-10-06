Goodwill of Southern Nevada | 9/6/26

Halloween costumes don’t have to cost a fortune — sometimes the best looks are hiding in plain sight at Goodwill! Bryan Stewart, Chief of Marketing and External Relations, joined us alongside Human Resources Manager Estefani Fukuzawa and Vice President of Mission Programs Bryan Fukuzawa to show how a little creativity can turn thrift-store finds into one-of-a-kind Halloween costumes. And they’ll be doing it in style, wearing DIY costumes they created using items found while shopping at Goodwill stores.

From clothing and accessories to those completely unexpected pieces that can spark a great costume idea, Goodwill is a treasure hunt for Halloween creativity. Whether you’re going for spooky, funny, nostalgic or totally original, shopping secondhand can give you plenty of options while helping you create a costume with some personality. So before spending big on a ready-made costume, check your local Goodwill and see what you can transform!

This segment is paid for by Goodwill of Southern Nevada