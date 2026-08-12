Goodwill of Southern Nevada | 8/12/26

While many people know Goodwill for its thrift stores and donation centers, the organization also offers a wide range of free career services through its Goodwill Career Centers.

Bryan Stewart, Chief of Marketing and External Relations, joined us to highlight the no-cost programs available to job seekers of all ages, including career coaching, skills training, resume assistance, and job placement opportunities with local employers in growing industries.

Whether you're entering the workforce, changing careers, or looking to sharpen your skills, Goodwill's Career Centers are designed to help individuals take the next step toward long-term success.

This segment is paid for by Goodwill of Southern Nevada