Goodwill of Southern Nevada | 6/9/26

Bryan Stewart joined the show to discuss how donations to Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada create a lasting impact throughout the community. While many people think of Goodwill primarily as a place to donate clothing and household items, those contributions help fund a wide range of employment, training, and career development programs. The revenue generated from donated goods sold in Goodwill stores is reinvested into services that help individuals gain valuable skills, secure employment, and work toward long-term financial independence.

By helping people develop workplace skills and connect with employment opportunities, Goodwill also supports local businesses looking for trained, motivated workers. Donations help fund services for veterans, individuals with disabilities, and others facing barriers to employment, creating opportunities that strengthen the entire Southern Nevada workforce. Every donated item helps fuel a cycle of economic growth, empowering residents while contributing to a stronger local economy.

This segment is paid for by Goodwill of Southern Nevada