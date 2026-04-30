Goodwill of Southern Nevada | 4/30/26

The Goodwill Student Work Experience Program (SWEP) is helping special education high school students take their first steps into the workforce. Designed as a hands-on training initiative, the program places students in real Goodwill retail environments where they learn valuable, everyday job skills.

Participants gain experience by sorting merchandise, greeting customers, and organizing inventory—building both confidence and independence along the way. SWEP not only prepares students for future employment opportunities, but also empowers them with the tools they need to succeed beyond the classroom.

This segment is paid for by Goodwill of Southern Nevada