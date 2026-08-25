Gonna Need Milk | 8/25/26

As families settle into the back-to-school routine, registered dietitian and mom Lauren Manaker joined us to talk about making nutrition a simple and manageable part of the school day. She shared practical advice on what parents can prioritize when it comes to breakfast, lunches, snacks and meals, especially for families short on time.

We also explored how everyday nutrition can support kids’ energy, focus and healthy development, along with easy ways to build better habits into a busy back-to-school schedule. Lauren is teaming up with Gonna Need Milk to help families make nutritious choices as the new school year gets underway.

This segment is paid for by Gonna Need Milk