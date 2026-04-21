Golden Knights in Playoff Action | 4/21/26

The playoff energy is building as the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice for Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena, and Chief Digital Officer Scott Kegley is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect. From the moment fans arrive, Toshiba Plaza transforms into a pregame party with face painters, tattoo artists, food, drinks, and activations setting the tone. Inside the arena, the experience only ramps up with electrifying moments like pyrotechnic player intros and nonstop entertainment.

The excitement extends beyond the arena, too, as fans can join official watch parties during away games in Utah at hotspots like Stadium Swim at Circa. Kegley also shared a glimpse at the team’s 2026 Stanley Cup run motto, “Forged In Gold,” capturing the spirit and intensity of the postseason push. Whether inside T-Mobile Arena or cheering from afar, it’s all about rallying the city behind the Knights.

