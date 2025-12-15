GlowFest | 12/15/25

GlowFest brings a new kind of holiday magic to Las Vegas with towering light installations, interactive art and a whimsical storyline that follows a baby dragon through five illuminated realms.

Visitors can enjoy a rotating mix of local food vendors, food trucks and chef pop-ups—including China Mama, offering favorite dishes throughout the season.

With flexible ticket options, locals discounts, Santa visits, carolers, cosplay nights and creative activities for kids, GlowFest creates an immersive winter escape while helping support arts programs in Las Vegas schools.

