Glittering Lights | 7/15/26

It may be the middle of summer, but Glittering Lights is already spreading holiday cheer. John Bentham, Event Producer for Glittering Lights, joined us to preview this year's holiday tradition at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, returning November 6, 2026, through January 3, 2027. From July 16 through July 31, families can take advantage of the annual "Halfway to Christmas" promotion, featuring half-price tickets—the biggest sale of the year. John also gives us a sneak peek at some of the new light displays and festive experiences guests can look forward to when Southern Nevada's favorite holiday attraction returns this winter.

